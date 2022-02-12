Left Menu

Kerala reports 15,184 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 15,184 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Saturday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:42 IST
Kerala reports 15,184 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 15,184 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Saturday. As per the health department, 73,965 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 38,819 people recovered from the infection. 23 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. Additionally, 122 deaths that were not earlier added due to lack of documentation were added and 282 more deaths were classified as 'COVID-19 deaths' as per the guidelines of the Centre. With this, the total death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 62,053.

There are currently 1,81,347 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022