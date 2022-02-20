Left Menu

Indian toy industry can rule global market with requisite support from govt, says toy manufacturer

The Indian toy market can put a stiff challenge to the Chinese toy market if it gets the requisite support from the government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 18:48 IST
Glimpse of Chinese toys . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian toy market can put a stiff challenge to the Chinese toy market if it gets the requisite support from the government. For the last few years, the Chinese toy market has been dominating the global toy market as the Indian toy market has not peformed as per expectations.

Sayyam Chhabra, the owner of Balak creation, told ANI, "We are doing well in the market now and if we get government support, we can rule the market with Indian toys. They are helping us out in many ways and we want support from the Indian government so that we can do well and the Indian toy market can lead all over the world." Chabbra further added," Indian government did support the toy industry but the manufacturers want a permanent dialogue from the authorities". We need some promises from the government in terms of money, commitment or in other ways which provide us subsidies and this is very important for us and we promise Indian market will rule the world in upcoming days". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

