Left Menu

NTPC pays interim dividend of Rs 3,879 cr for 2021-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:28 IST
NTPC pays interim dividend of Rs 3,879 cr for 2021-22
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-run power giant NTPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 3,878.67 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

The dividend paid is 40 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, it said in a statement.

This is the 29th consecutive year that NTPC has paid dividend.

The total installed capacity of the company stands at 67,832.30 MW, with 23 coal based, 7 gas based, 1 hydro and 19 renewable energy projects. Under joint ventures, NTPC has 9 coal based, 4 gas based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022