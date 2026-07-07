From Stablecoins to Tokenized Deposits: IMF Reveals the Next Evolution of Global Finance

Tokenization is rapidly moving from a niche blockchain concept to a core pillar of the future financial system, forcing governments, regulators, banks, and technology companies to rethink how money, payments, and financial markets will operate. A new International Monetary Fund (IMF) note by Tobias Adrian, Yaiza Cabedo, and Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli argues that tokenization is no longer just about cryptocurrencies. Instead, it represents a broader transformation that could reshape payment systems, securities markets, cross-border finance, and banking infrastructure. The report concludes that while blockchain-based finance can improve efficiency, transparency, and innovation, its long-term success will depend on effective regulation, interoperability, and strong public-sector oversight.

From Traditional Banking to Blockchain-Based Finance

The IMF defines tokenization as the process of issuing and transferring financial assets on blockchain-based infrastructure. Instead of relying on traditional banking systems where institutions issue money, operate payment infrastructure, and provide customer services under one roof, tokenization separates finance into three distinct layers. The infrastructure layer consists of blockchain networks that validate and settle transactions; the asset layer contains tokenized money and financial products; and the services layer includes digital wallets, exchanges, payment applications, and investment platforms.

This modular structure allows banks, fintech firms, and technology companies to innovate independently while using shared infrastructure. As a result, financial institutions no longer need to build expensive proprietary settlement systems, reducing operational costs and increasing competition. The report notes that several major institutions, including JPMorgan, UBS, Société Générale, Circle, Coinbase, Stripe, Swift, and The Clearing House, are already developing blockchain-based payment and settlement solutions. Rather than choosing between fully public or completely private blockchains, the industry is increasingly adopting hybrid models that combine the openness of blockchain with regulatory controls required by institutional finance.

Digital Money Is Entering a New Phase

The report predicts that the future financial system will likely include three types of digital money operating together: tokenized commercial bank deposits, privately issued stablecoins, and tokenized central bank reserves.

Tokenized deposits remain liabilities of commercial banks but are recorded on blockchain networks rather than in conventional databases. The IMF outlines three possible distribution models, direct issuance by banks, distribution through third-party digital wallets, or intermediary-issued tokens backed by bank deposits. Which model eventually dominates will depend largely on regulations governing customer identification, anti-money laundering requirements, and consumer protection.

Stablecoins present greater policy challenges because they increasingly function as payment instruments without enjoying the safeguards available to traditional bank deposits, such as deposit insurance or central bank liquidity support. The IMF argues that reserve assets alone may not guarantee stability during financial crises. Stablecoin issuers may eventually require stronger capital buffers, dedicated loss-absorption funds, or carefully designed access to central bank payment systems.

The report also discusses four possible levels of central bank involvement, ranging from full reserve backing for stablecoins to the current "self-service" model where issuers operate independently. These policy choices will influence how private digital money coexists with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in the years ahead.

Why Governments and Development Partners Should Pay Attention

The IMF stresses that interoperability, the ability of different blockchain networks to communicate and exchange assets seamlessly, will determine whether tokenization succeeds at scale. Without common standards, digital financial systems could become fragmented, limiting their economic benefits.

For governments, this means establishing clear legal recognition for tokenized assets, smart contracts, digital ownership rights, and settlement finality. Regulators must also develop governance frameworks covering cybersecurity, consumer protection, anti-money laundering compliance, operational resilience, and market supervision.

International development partners, including multilateral development banks and technical assistance organizations, can play a crucial role by helping emerging economies modernize payment infrastructure, strengthen digital regulatory capacity, and promote interoperable financial systems. Cross-border cooperation will also become increasingly important as tokenized assets move more easily across jurisdictions.

The report highlights how digital financial infrastructure has already delivered measurable development outcomes. India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) helped increase financial inclusion from around 20% in 2016 to 75% by 2021. In Brazil, 67% of adults adopted Pix within just over one year of its launch, while in the Kyrgyz Republic, account ownership increased by approximately 70% between 2011 and 2024, with 67% of the population using digital payments in 2024 and 72% holding bank accounts. Although these examples are not blockchain-based, they demonstrate how interoperable digital infrastructure can accelerate financial inclusion and economic participation.

Balancing Innovation with Financial Stability

For private-sector stakeholders, tokenization presents substantial commercial opportunities. Banks can reduce settlement costs, improve liquidity management, and modernize payment systems. Fintech firms can develop innovative digital wallets, programmable payment solutions, and blockchain-based financial services. Capital markets may benefit from faster settlement, automated compliance through smart contracts, improved collateral management, and greater market efficiency.

However, the IMF cautions that these benefits will only materialize if financial stability remains protected. Stablecoin failures, cyberattacks, fragmented blockchain standards, legal uncertainty, governance weaknesses, and excessive market concentration could undermine confidence in tokenized finance. Policymakers therefore face the challenge of encouraging innovation while ensuring that digital financial systems remain secure, resilient, and trustworthy.

Tokenization represents one of the most important structural changes in global finance since the emergence of electronic banking. Governments should treat blockchain infrastructure as part of their future financial architecture rather than simply another fintech innovation. By creating interoperable standards, strengthening regulation, supporting responsible innovation, and maintaining the central role of trusted public institutions, countries can harness tokenization to improve financial inclusion, strengthen capital markets, modernize payments, and build a more efficient and resilient global financial system.