High-Stakes Deals: Novartis Acquisition & Sky's ITV Bid

The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines Novartis To Buy Uk Biotech Myricx Bio In Billion Deal Sky Agrees Billion Itv Deal As Uk Broadcasters Take On Streaming Rivals Ocado Paves Way For Exit Of Boss Tim Steiner After Succession Clash Maersk To Send First Cargo Through Suez Canal Since Start Of Iran War Overview Novartis Has Agreed To Buy Uk Cancer Treatment Group Myricx Bio In A Deal That Could Be Worth As Much As Billion

In major finance news, Novartis has struck a deal to acquire the UK biotech firm Myricx Bio for up to $1.5 billion, marking yet another foreign acquisition of British biotech companies.

In broadcasting, Comcast's Sky has entered a £1.6 billion agreement to acquire ITV's television business, intensifying the competition against digital giants like Netflix and YouTube.

Meanwhile, Maersk revives its Middle Eastern operations by planning a cargo transit through the Suez Canal, signaling a hopeful return to normalcy after a ceasefire was established in the region.