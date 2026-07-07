High-Stakes Deals: Novartis Acquisition & Sky's ITV Bid
Major financial moves are afoot with Novartis planning a $1.5 billion takeover of UK-based Myricx Bio, and Sky purchasing ITV's television operations for £1.6 billion. Meanwhile, Ocado's CEO Tim Steiner is slated to stay until 2028, and Maersk ventures through the Suez Canal after the Iran conflict ceasefire.
In major finance news, Novartis has struck a deal to acquire the UK biotech firm Myricx Bio for up to $1.5 billion, marking yet another foreign acquisition of British biotech companies.
In broadcasting, Comcast's Sky has entered a £1.6 billion agreement to acquire ITV's television business, intensifying the competition against digital giants like Netflix and YouTube.
Meanwhile, Maersk revives its Middle Eastern operations by planning a cargo transit through the Suez Canal, signaling a hopeful return to normalcy after a ceasefire was established in the region.