High-Stakes Deals: Novartis Acquisition & Sky's ITV Bid

Major financial moves are afoot with Novartis planning a $1.5 billion takeover of UK-based Myricx Bio, and Sky purchasing ITV's television operations for £1.6 billion. Meanwhile, Ocado's CEO Tim Steiner is slated to stay until 2028, and Maersk ventures through the Suez Canal after the Iran conflict ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines Novartis To Buy Uk Biotech Myricx Bio In Billion Deal Sky Agrees Billion Itv Deal As Uk Broadcasters Take On Streaming Rivals Ocado Paves Way For Exit Of Boss Tim Steiner After Succession Clash Maersk To Send First Cargo Through Suez Canal Since Start Of Iran War Overview Novartis Has Agreed To Buy Uk Cancer Treatment Group Myricx Bio In A Deal That Could Be Worth As Much As Billion | Updated: 07-07-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 09:20 IST
High-Stakes Deals: Novartis Acquisition & Sky's ITV Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In major finance news, Novartis has struck a deal to acquire the UK biotech firm Myricx Bio for up to $1.5 billion, marking yet another foreign acquisition of British biotech companies.

In broadcasting, Comcast's Sky has entered a £1.6 billion agreement to acquire ITV's television business, intensifying the competition against digital giants like Netflix and YouTube.

Meanwhile, Maersk revives its Middle Eastern operations by planning a cargo transit through the Suez Canal, signaling a hopeful return to normalcy after a ceasefire was established in the region.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global
3
Financial Times Highlights: Tax Battles, Takeovers, and Tech Tensions

Financial Times Highlights: Tax Battles, Takeovers, and Tech Tensions

Global
4
Tianwen-2: China's Space Milestone Nears Asteroid 2016H03

Tianwen-2: China's Space Milestone Nears Asteroid 2016H03

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

Can Better Monetary and Fiscal Policies Help MENAP and CCA Economies Survive Global Turmoil?

From Stablecoins to Tokenized Deposits: IMF Reveals the Next Evolution of Global Finance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026