Tianwen-2: China's Space Milestone Nears Asteroid 2016H03

Chinas State Space Administration Announced On Monday Its Tianwen Probe Is Now Close Enough To Asteroid H To Begin Investigating It

China's state space administration has announced a significant development in its space exploration program. The Tianwen-2 probe has successfully reached its target, the asteroid 2016H03, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The spacecraft has covered an impressive distance of over one billion kilometers in a span of 400 days. This achievement underscores China's growing capabilities in the realm of deep space exploration.

The mission to investigate asteroid 2016H03 marks a new chapter in China's ambitious bid to expand its knowledge and understanding of celestial bodies in our solar system.