Tianwen-2: China's Space Milestone Nears Asteroid 2016H03

China's state space administration announced that the Tianwen-2 probe has reached asteroid 2016H03. After traveling over one billion kilometers in 400 days, the spacecraft is now prepared to study the asteroid. This marks another major achievement in China's ambitious space exploration agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas State Space Administration Announced On Monday Its Tianwen Probe Is Now Close Enough To Asteroid H To Begin Investigating It | Updated: 06-07-2026 06:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 06:19 IST
Tianwen-2: China's Space Milestone Nears Asteroid 2016H03

China's state space administration has announced a significant development in its space exploration program. The Tianwen-2 probe has successfully reached its target, the asteroid 2016H03, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The spacecraft has covered an impressive distance of over one billion kilometers in a span of 400 days. This achievement underscores China's growing capabilities in the realm of deep space exploration.

The mission to investigate asteroid 2016H03 marks a new chapter in China's ambitious bid to expand its knowledge and understanding of celestial bodies in our solar system.

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