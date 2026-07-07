Summer McIntosh: Soaring Toward Swimming Stardom
Summer McIntosh, a 19-year-old Canadian swimmer, continues to break world records under coach Bob Bowman. At Canadian trials, she set a new mark in the 200m butterfly. Despite her dominance, her full potential remains untapped. Her performances are driven by strong support from her home fans in Canada.
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh, coached by Bob Bowman, is achieving remarkable milestones at just 19 years old. She recently broke her fourth long-course world record, stunning spectators at Canadian trials with a new 200m butterfly mark.
After joining Bowman's professional program in Texas following last year's world championships in Singapore, where she secured four individual titles, McIntosh continues to surpass expectations. Bowman believes that McIntosh's peak performance is still years away.
The three-time Olympic champion thrives on performing before Canadian fans, setting records at every national trial since 2023. Despite a recent 400m individual medley win, McIntosh seeks to improve after missing her world record time by three seconds.