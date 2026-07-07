Legal Storm: Meta Faces Trillion-Dollar Penalties in Addictive Platforms Case

Meta Platforms is accused by four states of designing addictive social media platforms and misleading users about their safety. The states are seeking $1.4 trillion in penalties, a figure close to Meta's market cap. Meta faces numerous lawsuits over similar allegations nationwide, amidst a broader mental health crisis debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meta Platforms Said In A Court Filing On Monday That Four States Were Seeking Trillion In Penalties Over Accusations The Company Designed Its Facebook And Instagram Platforms To Addict Young Users And Misled The Public About Their Safety Meta Put Forward The Figure In Its Response To The Attorneys Generals Filings On How Penalties Should Be Calculated If The States Prevailed At Trial The Number | Updated: 07-07-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 09:06 IST
Legal Storm: Meta Faces Trillion-Dollar Penalties in Addictive Platforms Case
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Meta Platforms is facing a massive legal battle as four U.S. states seek $1.4 trillion in penalties over claims that Facebook and Instagram were designed to be addictive for young users.

In court filings, the company argued the penalty lacks precedence in consumer protection history, stating the amount is unsupported by evidence. The lawsuit, launched by California, Colorado, Kentucky, and New Jersey, accuses Meta of misleading the public about user safety.

Amidst these allegations, the trial set for August will test the claims under the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. Additionally, Meta faces lawsuits from multiple other states and entities, intensifying the scrutiny on social media platforms' impact on mental health.

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