Legal Storm: Meta Faces Trillion-Dollar Penalties in Addictive Platforms Case

Meta Platforms Said In A Court Filing On Monday That Four States Were Seeking Trillion In Penalties Over Accusations The Company Designed Its Facebook And Instagram Platforms To Addict Young Users And Misled The Public About Their Safety Meta Put Forward The Figure In Its Response To The Attorneys Generals Filings On How Penalties Should Be Calculated If The States Prevailed At Trial The Number

Meta Platforms is facing a massive legal battle as four U.S. states seek $1.4 trillion in penalties over claims that Facebook and Instagram were designed to be addictive for young users.

In court filings, the company argued the penalty lacks precedence in consumer protection history, stating the amount is unsupported by evidence. The lawsuit, launched by California, Colorado, Kentucky, and New Jersey, accuses Meta of misleading the public about user safety.

Amidst these allegations, the trial set for August will test the claims under the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. Additionally, Meta faces lawsuits from multiple other states and entities, intensifying the scrutiny on social media platforms' impact on mental health.