U.S. State Department says Russian invasion of Ukraine remains potentially imminent
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 01:01 IST
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains potentially imminent, adding that Washington has not seen any indication of Russians backing away.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters the United States would be willing to engage in diplomacy with Moscow if it shows de-escalation on Ukraine. Western countries have been warning for weeks about the possibility of the bloodiest war in Europe for decades.
