iHeart agrees to resolve US probe into airplay practices
iHeartMedia, the largest US radio station owner, has agreed to a consent decree with the FCC to improve disclosure procedures on airplay and live event performances.
- Country:
- United States
IHeartMedia resolved a Federal Communications Commission probe into allegations its radio stations pressured artists to perform at station-hosted music shows or festivals in exchange for more favorable airtime for their songs, the agency said Thursday.
The FCC said iHeartMedia, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, agreed to a consent decree that requires rigorous disclosure procedures on the relationship between air play and performances at live events to ensure "no prohibited pressure or relationships."