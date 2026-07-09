iHeart agrees to resolve US probe into airplay practices

iHeartMedia, the largest US radio station owner, has agreed to a consent decree with the FCC to improve disclosure procedures on airplay and live event performances.

Reuters | Iheartmedia Resolved A Federal Communications Commission Probe Into Allegations Its Radio Stations Pressured Artists To Perform At Stationhosted Music Shows Or Festivals In Exchange For More Favorable Airtime For Their Songs | Updated: 09-07-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 23:25 IST
iHeart agrees to resolve US probe into airplay practices
  • Country:
  • United States

IHeartMedia resolved a ​Federal ‌Communications Commission ​probe into allegations its ‌radio stations pressured artists to perform at station-hosted music ‌shows or festivals in ‌exchange for more favorable airtime for their songs, ⁠the ​agency ⁠said Thursday.

The FCC said iHeartMedia, ⁠the largest owner ​of U.S. radio stations, agreed ⁠to a consent decree ⁠that ​requires rigorous disclosure procedures on the relationship ⁠between air play and performances ⁠at ⁠live events to ensure "no prohibited pressure ‌or relationships."

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