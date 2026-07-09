UK's likely next PM, Andy Burnham, says he wants to put more pressure on Israel

Andy Burnham, expected to become Britain's new prime minister, plans to increase pressure on the Israeli government over its actions in Gaza, criticising the current government's initial response.

Reuters | Andy Burnham | Updated: 09-07-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 23:21 IST
UK's likely next PM, Andy Burnham, says he wants to put more pressure on Israel
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Andy Burnham, who is expected ​to be named as Britain's new prime ​minister later this month, ‌wants to exert ​more pressure on the Israeli government over its actions in Gaza, the Guardian reported on Thursday. In an interview ‌with the newspaper, Burnham was critical of how current Prime Minister Keir Starmer had initially reacted to Israel's military campaign in Gaza in October 2023, which came after an ‌attack on Israel by Hamas-led gunmen.

"We’ve got to do more to put ‌pressure on the Israeli government ... Yes, we have taken some important steps ... But let’s be honest, the UK was too slow to call for a ceasefire. And we must now do more to ⁠strengthen our ​approach," he said. Starmer ⁠initially resisted calls from within his party, including from Burnham who was a regional mayor at ⁠the time, to demand a ceasefire, instead backing a humanitarian pause in the fighting.

He later called ​for a ceasefire and has since criticised the Israeli government's conduct in Gaza. ⁠His government has imposed sanctions against far-right Israeli cabinet ministers and formally recognised a Palestinian state. Although a ⁠ceasefire ​last year brought the two-year war to an end, Israel's military has continued to carry out strikes in Gaza during the wider regional conflict involving Iran ⁠and Hezbollah in Lebanon, citing threats or fire from Hamas.

"We need to do more, ⁠which includes looking ⁠at further sanctions, both on those involved in the violence in Gaza but also looking at measures to ban trade in ‌goods with ‌illegal settlements,” Burnham said.

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