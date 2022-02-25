Left Menu

Japan says it will deal with oil release from reserves in cooperation with IEA, other nations

Updated: 25-02-2022 05:50 IST
Japan said on Friday it will appropriately deal with oil release from national reserves in cooperation with the International Energy Agency and relevant countries, after Russia's attack on Ukraine fueled fears about disruption to global energy supply.

Japan also plans to quickly implement further steps to help curb rising prices of fuels such as gasoline and kerosene amid soaring oil prices, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.

