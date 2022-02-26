Reliance General, SBI General participate in govt's doorstep crop insurance policy distribution drive

Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd (RGICL) and SBI General on Saturday said they have participated in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana's nationwide doorstep crop insurance policy distribution mega drive -- 'Meri Policy Mere Hath' under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign. Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd (RGICL) said it has insured 10.32 lakh farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the 'Meri Policy Mere Hath' campaign. Both the insurers said the aim of the campaign is to spread awareness, empower farmers, increase direct communication between farmers and insurers and reach to the remote places of India and educate cultivators about the benefits of crop insurance. SBI General said it has implemented the massive drive of 'Meri Policy Mere Hath', an initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to support farmer communities. The policy distribution at the doorstep of farmers is a unique initiative wherein physical copies of crop insurance policies will be distributed to those farmers who are enrolled under PMFBY through special camps at gram panchayat/village level, SBI General said. To drive the initiative effectively, Reliance General Insurance has set up special camps at gram panchayat/village level to educate farmers, who are enrolled with Reliance General Insurance under the PMFBY, about their existing crop insurance policies, the insurer said in a release. The company will also distribute physical documents of the existing policies to the farmers. Having these documents handy will ensure hassle-free claim settlement for the farmers in the future, it added. Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance, said: ''Agriculture provides livelihood to nearly 60 per cent of our population. However, risks of natural calamities, large rain-fed areas, pests, and disease make agriculture a highly volatile sector.'' '''Meri Policy Mere Hath' initiative takes the government's effort one step ahead by empowering farmers through crop insurance awareness and by bringing insurance policy to the farmers' doorsteps,'' he added. P C Kandpal, MD and CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, ''Speaking of Bharat, we are deeply rooted to every nook and corner of the country, thereby ensuring to offer right insurance cover for the rural communities.'' ''In line with this vision, SBI General has been associated with PMFBY for 6 years now and we are happy to further strengthen this commitment by driving 'Meri Policy Mere Hath' initiative and support the government in empowering the farmer community,'' he said.

