Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh inaugurates dock master's complex at Naval dockyard

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, on Monday inaugurated the Dock Masters Complex DMC, considered the nerve centre for control of operations of the Aircraft Carrier Dock ACD with state-of-the-art Supervisory Control Data Acquisition System controls, at Naval Dockyard here.The DMC has been constructed as per NBC National Building Code norms and has green features like a captive Solar Power Plant, a Sewage Treatment Plant, energy-efficient electrical switchgear and HVAC Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning system, the Navy said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:37 IST
Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, on Monday inaugurated the Dock Master's Complex (DMC), considered the nerve centre for control of operations of the Aircraft Carrier Dock (ACD) with state-of-the-art Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System controls, at Naval Dockyard here.

The DMC has been constructed as per NBC (National Building Code) norms and has green features like a captive Solar Power Plant, a Sewage Treatment Plant, energy-efficient electrical switchgear and HVAC (Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning) system, the Navy said in a statement. A glass façade provides for the utilisation of daylight for the illumination of workspaces.

“The DMC is the nerve centre for control of operations of the Aircraft Carrier Dock (ACD) with state-of-the-art SCADA (Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System) controls. The facility has been constructed by M/s Hindustan Construction Company along with M/s Royal HaskoningDHV as Consultant. “The complex will also house various work centres of the naval dockyard involved in docking operations,” it added. The Director-General Naval Project, Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, earlier handed over the building to the end-user Rear Admiral KP Arvindan, Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, it added.

