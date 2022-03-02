PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK fund manager Abrdn rules out Russia investment for 'foreseeable future' https://on.ft.com/3C41XTR - UK starts urgent review of exposure to Russian gas and energy groups https://on.ft.com/3HAmeBF

- Glencore re-evaluates trading deals and investments in Russia https://on.ft.com/3vsmP5J - Stoxx to axe 61 Russian companies from its indices https://on.ft.com/3puQLKO

Overview - UK asset manager Abrdn Plc on Tuesday said it will not make investments in Russia in the foreseeable future, adding that Russia and Belarus are uninvestable on an environmental, social and governance (ESG) basis.

- The UK government has launched a review into ways to minimise Britain's exposure to Russian gas imports and energy companies following the Ukraine's invasion. - Miner Glencore said on Tuesday it is reviewing all its business activities in Russia including equity stakes in aluminium and hydropower group En+ Group and oil giant Rosneft .

- Stoxx on Tuesday said it will remove 61 Russian companies from its indices, citing extreme or exceptional market conditions amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

