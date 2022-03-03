Left Menu

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Sit down with me to negotiate, just not at 30 meters, he said Thursday, apparently referring to recent photos of Putin sitting at one end of an extremely long table when he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.I dont bite.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:14 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him, salting the proposal with sarcasm. “Sit down with me to negotiate, just not at 30 meters,'' he said Thursday, apparently referring to recent photos of Putin sitting at one end of an extremely long table when he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I don't bite. What are you afraid of?” Zelenskyy said at a Thursday news conference.

Zelenskyy said it was sensible to have talks: “Any words are more important than shots.”

