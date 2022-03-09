Left Menu

Govt puts curbs on imports of Hydrofluorocarbons

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wallpaperflare
  • India

The government on Wednesday imposed curbs on imports of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) used in refrigeration and air-conditioning to boost domestic manufacturing of the chemical.

''Import policy of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) has been revised from 'free' to 'restricted', subject to NoC (no objection certificate) from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change,'' the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Importers will now have to seek a licence or permission from the directorate to import this chemical.

The move assumes significance as the government has extended a Rs 6,238 crore PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme for white goods to boost the manufacturing of components and sub-assemblies of ACs and LED lights.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said in a notification that the export of rice (basmati and non-basmati) to EU member states and other European countries, namely Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, will require a certificate of inspection from EIA/EIC.

''Export to other European countries (except Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) will require a certificate of inspection by export inspection council (EIC)/export inspection agency (EIA) for export from July 1, 2022,'' the notification said.

