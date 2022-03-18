Poland to 'de-Russify' economy, says PM
18-03-2022
Poland will act to 'de-Russify' its economy, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, removing dependence on Russia with plans to build new gas pipelines and subsidise farmers for rising fertiliser prices in order to keep food prices down.
