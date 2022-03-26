Delhi: DCW takes cognizance of serious issues found in night shelter for mentally challenged women

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday took cognizance of serious issues found in a night shelter for mentally challenged homeless women in the national capital. The Commission issued notices to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and Delhi Police in this regard.

"The Delhi Commission for Women received a complaint alleging serious issues in a Night Shelter being run by an NGO 'Ashray Adhikar Abhiyan' in Subzi Mandl area of Delhi. A team of the Commission visited the shelter and interacted with the staff and residents of the shelter. It was observed that the shelter houses nine mentally challenged women and girls. It is evident that the night shelter is being run as a shelter home for mentally challenged women. However, no welfare officer or properly trained officer has been appointed to cater to the needs of mentally challenged women. No SOPs are there to deal with the women and any emergencies arising at any time," read the DCW notice. DCW said its visiting team found a lack of security at the centre.

"In cases where police action was warranted, no steps had been taken to initiate the same. For instance, a resident who has been living in the night shelter since 2018 was a survivor of domestic violence and her husband had thrown her out of her matrimonial home. No police complaint has been tiled till now in her case. Further, an ex-staff of the home has alleged that she and a 25-year-old resident of the shelter have been raped by two men. Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the matter and is investigating the allegations," said DCW. Taking to Twitter, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "Nine mentally ill women are living in a night shelter in Delhi. We found serious deficiencies in the operation of the shelter. The former staff of the shelter said that she and a woman living at the shelter were raped. I have issued notice to DUSIB and Delhi Police and sought immediate action and arrest." (ANI)