PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Shapps to call on P&O Ferries to reinstate 800 sacked UK workers https://on.ft.com/3uR1Qb9 - Boris Johnson's UK energy strategy stalls as Sunak resists new spending https://on.ft.com/3IXhMO5

- Daimler trucks chief warns cost of electric will 'forever be higher' https://on.ft.com/3IGkZRL -Macquarie to buy 4.2 bln stg controlling stake in UK gas network https://on.ft.com/36RNyyh

Overview - Grant Shapps, transport secretary, is to tell P&O Ferries to re-hire the 800 staff it sacked earlier this month, as its plan to replace them with very low-paid workers is doomed because a new law will soon outlaw the practice.

- Boris Johnson's promised energy security strategy has been delayed again, as chancellor Rishi Sunak continues to hold out against big new spending commitments. - The cost of building a battery-powered truck will "forever be higher" than a combustion engine equivalent, the boss of the world's largest truckmaker has warned, as the war in Ukraine accelerates an already rapid rise in the price of crucial commodities.

- Macquarie has agreed to purchase a controlling stake in a critical part of the UK's gas network for 4.2 billion pounds ($5.53 billion)and promised "significant" investment to upgrade it for a green economy. ($1 = 0.7592 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)