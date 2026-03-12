Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Transparency in Recruitment Exams

In a landmark decision, the Uttarakhand High Court has declared unconstitutional a provision within the state's public service commission exam. This provision had prohibited candidates from reviewing their shorthand test answer sheets before the final results of the recruitment examination were announced.

The ruling came from a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, who responded to petitions demanding transparency in the recruitment process for the Additional Private Secretary position. Previously, candidates could only access their answer sheets post the completion of the entire two-stage examination process, a rule the court has now overturned, emphasizing constitutional mandates of fairness and transparency.

Originating from grievances voiced by candidates including Rajveer Singh and Ruchi Rana, the decision mandates the release of evaluated answer sheets under the Right to Information Act, ensuring all candidates can verify the accuracy of their evaluation without unreasonable delays. This move aims to prevent potential errors from causing irreparable harm to candidates.