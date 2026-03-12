Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Transparency in Recruitment Exams
The Uttarakhand High Court ruled against a state commission rule barring candidates from reviewing shorthand test answers before final exam results. The court emphasized the need for transparency and fairness, allowing candidates to verify answer sheets after test results. This decision supports candidates' rights to information under the constitution.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Uttarakhand High Court has declared unconstitutional a provision within the state's public service commission exam. This provision had prohibited candidates from reviewing their shorthand test answer sheets before the final results of the recruitment examination were announced.
The ruling came from a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, who responded to petitions demanding transparency in the recruitment process for the Additional Private Secretary position. Previously, candidates could only access their answer sheets post the completion of the entire two-stage examination process, a rule the court has now overturned, emphasizing constitutional mandates of fairness and transparency.
Originating from grievances voiced by candidates including Rajveer Singh and Ruchi Rana, the decision mandates the release of evaluated answer sheets under the Right to Information Act, ensuring all candidates can verify the accuracy of their evaluation without unreasonable delays. This move aims to prevent potential errors from causing irreparable harm to candidates.
ALSO READ
Rising Concerns for Indian Students and Organ Donation Transparency
Shimla's Prepaid Taxi Service: Enhancing Transparency and Convenience
AIUDF Reveals First List of Candidates for Assam Elections
BJP and Congress Unveil Candidates for Karnataka Legislative Council Election
Haryana Streamlines Land Records for Transparency