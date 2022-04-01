Russia's Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine continue
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 01-04-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 12:34 IST
Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom said on Friday it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.
The company said requests stood at 108.4 million cubic metres (mcm) for April 1, down from 109.5 mcm a day earlier.
