Orsted has "no intention" of paying for Russian gas in roubles - statement

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:16 IST
Energy group Orsted said on Friday it had no intention of paying for Russian gas in roubles, after Russia demanded foreign buyers do so on Thursday.

"We can confirm that Orsted has received a demand from Gazprom Export to pay for gas supplies in roubles," Orsted said in a statement. "We have no intention of paying in roubles."

Orsted, which has a long-term gas contract with the Russian energy giant, said it was in close dialogue with other energy companies and authorities regarding a "common European response to Gazprom Export".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

