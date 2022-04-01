Russia gas payment decree does not change much - Italy minister

An order by Russian President Vladimir Putin cutting off gas buyers unless they pay in roubles does not seem to alter things that much, Italy's Ecology Transition Minister said on Friday. "If things remain like this, not a lot will change... Putin could show that the Europeans are paying in roubles and Europe could pay in euros," Roberto Cingolani told state broadcaster RAI.

Moscow issued a decree on Thursday requiring foreign buyers of Russian gas to open rouble accounts in state-run Gazprombank from Friday to allow foreign currency to be converted to roubles or else risk being cut-off. Cingolani said if details came to light in the Kremlin order that ran counter to sanctions or contractual commitments then there could clearly be complications.

"At the moment it does not seem to be like that," he said. The Kremlin said on Friday it would not immediately turn off gas exports to Europe as payments on deliveries due after April 1 come in the second half of this month and May.

Gas giant Gazprom said it had started sending requests for clients to switch to the rouble payment scheme. State-controlled energy group Eni is one of Europe's biggest buyers of Russian gas, holding long-term contracts with Gazprom that expire in 2035.

It said on Friday it had received a communication from Gazprom regarding the Russian company's request to switch the currency of gas payments to roubles. "We are analysing it," a spokesman said.

On Friday government sources denied reports in some Italian papers that Rome was considering ramping up the state of early warning introduced in late February to a state of alert. Italy, which sources about 40% of its gas imports from Russia, has been scrambling to find alternatives and diversify its supply mix following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio visited Azerbaijan on Friday to strengthen energy ties between the two countries. "We are working to sign very soon contracts with other countries that can replace very rapidly the roughly 29 billion cubic metres of gas we import from Russia," Cingolani said.

Should Russian gas be stopped today, Italy would not have many problems in the coming warmer months, he said. On Thursday Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that while replacing 30-40% of Russian supplies could be done immediately, it would be much harder to replace the rest.

