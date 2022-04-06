Leading broking and investment advisory firm IIFL Securities on Wednesday said it has partnered with bond investing platform - GoldenPi to provide retail investors seamless access to invest in secondary market bonds and debentures.

IIFL Securities is in the process of accelerated digital transformation and has introduced multiple industry-first products developed by its 200-strong digital and technology team.

The company has also stitched dozens of partnerships and strategic investments in relevant fintechs to bring the best technology for investors, according to a statement.

''Investing in fixed returns is customary and almost second nature for us Indians. However, fixed deposits, the go-to instrument for a large part of the population, simply aren’t enough for keeping up with rising inflation levels.

''In comparison bonds can provide investors with returns as high as 9-10 per cent per annum or more, which is clearly a better alternative to fixed deposits,'' Nandkishore Purohit, Chief Digital Officer at IIFL securities, said.

*** TAFE launches Massey Ferguson MAGNATRAK series; price starting at Rs 7.37 lakh * Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) on Wednesday launched its heavy haulage tractor - Massey Ferguson MAGNATRAK series, which has been priced between Rs 7.37 lakh and Rs 7.55 lakh.

The company, which manufactures Massey Ferguson tractors, launched the new tractor that is aimed at addressing needs of heavy duty operations like sugarcane haulage, construction material and heavy tonnage loads, in Maharashtra, TAFE said in a statement.

TAFE CMD Mallika Srinivasan said, ''Maharashtra is a state of very progressive farmers who are rapidly adopting the latest technologies to increase productivity and derive enhanced value from their farming operations.'' To meet their key aspirations of power, style, comfort and efficiency, TAFE today launched the new MAGNATRAK series, he added.

