Left Menu

Taiwan footwear firm to set up Rs 1,000-crore manufacturing unit in TN, inks MoU

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:21 IST
Taiwan footwear firm to set up Rs 1,000-crore manufacturing unit in TN, inks MoU
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Taiwan-based Hong Fu Group would invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up a footwear unit in Tamil Nadu and signed a memorandum of understanding with the State government in this connection.

The MoU was signed between top officials of the company and Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State investment promotion agency, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu and senior government officials at the Secretariat here.

The facility for which identification of land was under process would generate 20,000 jobs once fully operational with majority of the employees being woman, an official release said.

The investments would be made in phases over the next three to five years and the unit would also boost footwear exports from the State.

Hong Fu serves a host of global footwear brands such as Nike, Puma and Converse, among others, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022