Oil embargo not under formal discussion at next EU meeting, senior diplomat says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:13 IST
European Union foreign ministers will not formally discuss an oil embargo on Russia at Monday's meeting in Luxembourg, a senior EU diplomat involved in preparations said on Friday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had earlier said banning oil imports from Russia would be discussed when ministers meet for the scheduled gathering, after the bloc moved to ban coal in a fifth package of sanctions this week.

"It won't be on the table on Monday," the diplomat said.

