BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 52.5% Of Vote-IFOP-Fiducial Poll

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:27 IST
Rolling IFOP-Fiducial 2022 for Paris Match, LCI and Sud Radio: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 52.5% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE ABSTENTION RATE IS EXPECTED AT 25% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 1,003 respondents conducted between April 10-11; margin of error between +/- 1.4 and 3.1 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

