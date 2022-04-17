Left Menu

CPCL holds cyclothon to spread awareness on fuel conservation

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:24 IST
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Image Credit: Twitter(@chennaipetro)
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) on Sunday conducted a cyclothon to spreading awareness on fuel conservation.

The event, organized in support of the Petroleum Conservation Research Association, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, was flagged off by CPCL Managing Director Arvind Kumar here, a company statement said.

The campaign in Chennai was one among the 200 events planned throughout the year by the oil major in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Arvind Kumar and director (operations) of CPCL S Krishnan and over 1,000 people comprising students, professionals, activists, and housewives took part in the 5-km cyclothon. Former basketball team captain and Padma Shree P Anitha, badminton player Velan, television personalities, and actress Sujitha were among those who were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

