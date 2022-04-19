Left Menu

Hungary won't back sanctions on Russian oil and gas, minister says

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-04-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 15:17 IST
Hungary won't back sanctions on Russian oil and gas, minister says
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary will not support any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday, reiterating the Hungarian government's stance.

Russian gas shipments to Hungary have been arriving without any disruptions, Szijjarto told a news briefing broadcast on his Facebook page that followed talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022