Hungary won't back sanctions on Russian oil and gas, minister says

Hungary will not support any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday, reiterating the Hungarian government's stance.

Russian gas shipments to Hungary have been arriving without any disruptions, Szijjarto told a news briefing broadcast on his Facebook page that followed talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.

