IMF's Georgieva says Ukraine priority is filling $5 billion per month financing gap
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that Ukraine likely needs $5 billion a month in financial assistance to keep its economy operating and the immediate priority was finding ways to fill that gap in the next three months.
Georgieva told a news conference that despite uncertainty over Ukraine's future, the IMF will start work on a future IMF loan program, but it was "unfair" to expect Ukraine to implement a far-reaching package of reforms at the moment.
