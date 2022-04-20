Left Menu

BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election Run-Off With 55.5% Of Vote-IFOP-Fiducial Poll

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 20:49 IST
BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election Run-Off With 55.5% Of Vote-IFOP-Fiducial Poll

Rolling IFOP-Fiducial 2022 For Paris Match, LCI And Sud Radio:

* MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 55.5% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE ABSTENTION RATE IS EXPECTED AT 26.5% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 3,008 respondents conducted between April 16-20; margin of error between +/- 1.4 and 3.1 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

Also Read: In challenge to Macron, France's biggest voting bloc may be abstainers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022