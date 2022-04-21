Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 01:21 IST
France's Le Pen says Europe should not stop importing Russian gas and oil
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said in an election debate with President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday that Europe should not stop importing Russian gas and oil.

She said that she agreed with the sanctions against Russian oligarchs and the financial system but not with energy-related measures.

"The only sanction I disagree with is blocking the import of Russian gas and oil. That is not the right method," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

