Left Menu

Youth Congress stages protest against demolition drive in Jahangirpuri

Condemning the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest on Thursday outside the residence of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 18:55 IST
Youth Congress stages protest against demolition drive in Jahangirpuri
Visuals from the protest Indian Youth Congress on April 21 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Condemning the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest on Thursday outside the residence of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi.

Earlier, the North MCD had launched an "encroachment removal action program" after violence erupted during a religious procession on April 16 in the area wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area was to be removed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Later, the Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022