World Bank estimates Ukraine physical damage at roughly $60 billion so far
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 01:07 IST
Physical damage to Ukraine's buildings and infrastructure from Russia's invasion has reached roughly $60 billion and will rise further as the war continues, World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday.
Malpass told a World Bank conference on Ukraine's financial assistance needs that the early estimate of "narrow" damage costs does not include the growing economic costs of the war to Ukraine.
"Of course the war is still ongoing, so those costs are rising," Malpass said.
