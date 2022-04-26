Poland's energy supply secure amidst Gazprom cut-off, ministry says
Poland's energy supplies are secure, Poland's climate ministry said on Tuesday, as Gazprom informed Poland's PGNiG that it would cut off supplies through the Yamal pipeline on Wednesday morning.
Poland's Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said there was no need to draw gas from reserves and that gas to Polish customers won't be cut.
Flows from other directions will replace Gazprom's supplies, Poland's Minister in Charge of Energy Security Piotr Naimski said, adding that the Yamal contract was meant to end in December anyways.
