Left Menu

Poland wants to speed up floating LNG terminal completion

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-04-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 12:24 IST
Poland wants to speed up floating LNG terminal completion
Piotr Naimski Image Credit: Facebook/Naimski
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland wants to finish its floating liquefied natural gas terminal in 2025, earlier than planned, minister in charge of energy security Piotr Naimski said on Wednesday.

"We want the facility to be ready in 2025, we are speeding this up. The plan was to have it ready in 2027," Naimski told RMF FM radio after Russia said it was halting gas supplies to Poland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022