Poland wants to speed up floating LNG terminal completion

Poland wants to finish its floating liquefied natural gas terminal in 2025, earlier than planned, minister in charge of energy security Piotr Naimski said on Wednesday.

"We want the facility to be ready in 2025, we are speeding this up. The plan was to have it ready in 2027," Naimski told RMF FM radio after Russia said it was halting gas supplies to Poland.

