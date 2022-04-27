Russia denies it uses gas to blackmail after halting flows to Poland and Bulgaria
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Gazprom's announcement was yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail. Peskov said Russia was a reliable energy supplier and was not engaging in blackmail.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed on Wednesday accusations that Moscow has used natural gas supplies as a tool of blackmail after Russian energy giant Gazprom halted gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Gazprom's announcement was yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail.
Peskov said Russia was a reliable energy supplier and was not engaging in blackmail. He declined to say how many countries had agreed to switch to paying for gas in roubles in line with a decree issued last month by President Vladimir Putin.
