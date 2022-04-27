Left Menu

EU says will work to protect consumers from Russian gas supply halt

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:19 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The European Union will work to ensure Russian gas giant Gazprom's decision to cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria has the least possible impact on consumers, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"Our response will be immediate, united and coordinated. First, we will ensure that Gazprom's decision has the least possible impact on European consumers," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels.

