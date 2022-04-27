EU says will work to protect consumers from Russian gas supply halt
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:19 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union will work to ensure Russian gas giant Gazprom's decision to cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria has the least possible impact on consumers, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
"Our response will be immediate, united and coordinated. First, we will ensure that Gazprom's decision has the least possible impact on European consumers," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive as Moscow dismisses rape allegations
WRAPUP 4-Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive as Moscow dismisses rape allegations
Russian war worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies
Europol launches operation to identify Russian assets under EU sanctions
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia fall -operator data