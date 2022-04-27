Nepal govt offices to switch to two-day weekend from mid-May to cut fuel consumption

Nepal's government offices will switch to a two-day weekend from mid-May, ending their practice of working on Sundays, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, as part of steps to cut fuel consumption amid dwindling forex reserves.

The government has taken several steps including import curbs on items like luxury cars and tobacco products after Nepal's foreign exchange reserves fell more than 18% to $9.6 billion as of mid-March from mid-July. Its reserves are now enough for about six months' worth of imports. Cabinet spokesman Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said government offices will run for five days a week starting from May 15 and will remain closed for two days on Saturdays and Sundays.

Currently, Sunday is a working day in mostly Hindu Nepal. "Our estimates are that the fuel consumption will decrease by 6% to 7% due to the decision," Binit Mani Upadhyay, spokesman of state-owned Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC), told Reuters.

Consumers in the Himalayan nation of 29 million people are facing tough times as annual retail inflation hit a five-year high of 7.14% in the month through mid-March, pushed up by rising fuel and food prices, while household income levels are still below pre-pandemic levels. NOC, which imports petroleum products from neighbouring India, has increased retail petrol and diesel prices by 15% and 17% respectively in the past three months as global crude oil prices rose after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, industry officials said.

Nepal's import bill for petroleum products, the biggest single item it brings in, almost doubled to 185.17 billion Nepali rupees ($1.5 billion) in the eight months ended in mid-March, while total imports rose 38.6% to $10.8 billion, central bank data showed. On Tuesday, the government banned the import of some luxury goods like cars and colour television sets until mid-July, also to help protect its reserves.

Sunita Dahal, 50, a housewife in Kathmandu said prices of consumer goods, including locally produced vegetables, have risen sharply due to increase in fuel prices. "This is unbearable." ($1 = 122.4500 Nepali rupees) (Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

