White House: Russia's 'weaponizing' energy has been expected

The White House on Wednesday said Russia was essentially weaponizing energy supplies by cutting off Poland and Bulgaria from Russian gas supplies.
"Unfortunately this is the type of step, the type of almost weaponizing energy supplies, that was predicted," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
