PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 28

- UK launches fraud squad to hunt down lost COVID billions https://on.ft.com/3LrnOIB - Truss warns China to 'play by the rules' or face consequences https://on.ft.com/3LqNFk2

- Sunak hints at U-turn on windfall tax for oil and gas industry https://on.ft.com/37IrNC9 - Grayscale targets European financial hub for crypto expansion https://on.ft.com/3vnrq8Z

Overview - UK ministers will create a counter-fraud taskforce to recover money stolen from state-backed COVID support schemes following sharp criticism of government efforts to claw back the billions lost to fraudsters.

- Liz Truss, UK foreign secretary, has warned China to learn lessons from the west's robust economic response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying Beijing will face consequences if it does not "play by the rules". - Rishi Sunak has hinted that he could perform a U-turn and introduce a windfall tax on UK oil and gas companies, unless they ramp up investment in new energy projects.

- Grayscale Investments, the world's biggest investment vehicle for cryptocurrencies, is scouring Europe's top financial hubs to launch expansion beyond its North American base. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

