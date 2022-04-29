Left Menu

Russian gas flows to Europe through key pipelines steady

Nominations for Russian gas for Slovakia through Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 610,672 megawatt hours per day (MWh) per day on Friday, up from 598,282 MWh/day on Thursday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed. Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 70,662,583 kWh/h, down from 72,252,998 kWh/h at midnight.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 12:37 IST
Russian gas flows to Europe through key pipelines steady
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russian gas deliveries to Europe via three main pipeline routes were broadly steady on Friday morning. Russia stopped gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria this week for their refusal to pay in roubles, though Poland is still getting Russian gas via reverse flows from Germany along the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Eastbound flows into Poland at the Mall now metering point on the German border stood at 13,218,381 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) by 0645 GMT, little changed from 13,218,773 kWh at midnight, data from operator Cascade showed. Nominations for Russian gas for Slovakia through Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 610,672-megawatt hours per day (MWh) per day on Friday, up from 598,282 MWh/day on Thursday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 70,662,583 kWh/h, down from 72,252,998 kWh/h at midnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022