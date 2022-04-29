Russian gas flows to Europe through key pipelines steady

Russian gas deliveries to Europe via three main pipeline routes were broadly steady on Friday morning. Russia stopped gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria this week for their refusal to pay in roubles, though Poland is still getting Russian gas via reverse flows from Germany along the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Eastbound flows into Poland at the Mall now metering point on the German border stood at 13,218,381 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) by 0645 GMT, little changed from 13,218,773 kWh at midnight, data from operator Cascade showed. Nominations for Russian gas for Slovakia through Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 610,672-megawatt hours per day (MWh) per day on Friday, up from 598,282 MWh/day on Thursday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 70,662,583 kWh/h, down from 72,252,998 kWh/h at midnight.

