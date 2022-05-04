Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out at MCD office, no casualty reported

A major fire engulfed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's office in the Keshav Puram area in the national capital on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 04:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 04:28 IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out at MCD office, no casualty reported
Delhi Fire department official Paras Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A major fire engulfed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's office in the Keshav Puram area in the national capital on Tuesday. Eight vehicles of the Fire Department were rushed to the spot which successfully doused the fire.

"The fire broke out in the 1000-meter square area of the MCD office. We have successfully controlled the fire with the use of eight vehicles. The rescue teams were rushed to the spot immediately after we got a call at 5:30 pm," said Paras Kumar, a Fire department official. The cause behind the fire has not been ascertained yet, however, no one has been injured in the incident, confirmed fire department official.

The MCD personnel informed that goods which MCD used to seize during their anti-encroachment drives are destroyed after they got engulfed in the fire. "Everything MCD seizes in encroachment drive used to kept here including vehicles. We will ascertain the loss after going through records," said Lalit Kumar, Store incharge, MCD office. (ANI)

