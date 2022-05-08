Left Menu

President Kovind to inaugurate permanent campus of IIM Nagpur today

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur, on Sunday, said a press release by President's Secretariat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2022 07:14 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 07:14 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra tomorrow (May 8, 2022) to inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA, Nagpur," said the statement. While IIM Nagpur tweeted, "Inauguration of IIM Nagpur New Campus at MIHAN at the hands of Hon. President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:00 AM. Hon'ble Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur Shri CP Gurnani will also be gracing the occasion." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

