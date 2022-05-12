Left Menu

Sainik Express extended to Delhi Junction with increased frequency from tri-weekly to daily

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Today is a historic day as this train is being extended to Delhi Junction from Sikar with increased frequency. This will facilitate our Sainik brothers to visit the Capital city.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:39 IST
On this occasion, public representatives along with senior railway officials were present at Sikar station. Image Credit: Twitter(@AshwiniVaishnaw)
Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India flagged off the Train No. 14021/14022 Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jaipur Sainik Express via video conferencing from Rail Bhavan today. Sainik Express is now extended to Delhi Junction with increased frequency from tri-weekly to daily. It will boost the rail connectivity of Shekhawati region of Rajasthan (Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts). On this occasion, public representatives along with senior railway officials were present at Sikar station.

Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan come under Shekhawati region. This train service is especially popular among soldiers. The soldiers residing in this area use Railways for transportation. In view of this, since the time of meter gauge, this rail service between Jaipur-Delhi via Sikar is being operated in the name of Sainik Express. With the expansion of this rail service daily and up to Delhi, rail transport will be available to the soldiers and the general public up to Delhi and connectivity will be established through available rail services to go beyond Delhi to the destination.

(With Inputs from PIB)

