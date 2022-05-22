Sanjeev Balyan inaugurates farmers owned dairy firm

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Sunday inaugurated Harit Pradesh Milk Producer Company that has been formed and owned by 17,000 dairy farmers of Western Uttar Pradesh. At the inaugural event in Meerut, Balyan said the government will support farmers initiatives in creating their own organisations, the company said in a statement.

He complimented the farmers in the seven districts of the region for truly demonstrating the meaning of empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Balyan described HPMPC as "a new Cooperative in UP…this is not a company…in fact it is a farmer organization…there is no place for politics or corruption in it...''. The focus will be on such entities as they are of farmers and work in the interest of farmers, he added. The government's focus is on increasing the production and productivity from indigenous milching animals. For this purpose, he said artificial insemination will be provided to farmers free of the cost across the country. Balyan said the government will also provide 4,500 veterinary ambulances, of which a substantial number will be for Uttar Pradesh. The minister complimented the National Dairy Development Board for facilitating four other such entities in Uttar Pradesh - Varanasi, Amethi and Rae Bareilly and Bundelkhand for upliftment of farmers of the state. Balyan said the Centre is focusing on the development of farm sector and the annual budgetary allocation has been increased to Rs 1,32,000 crore from Rs 22,000 crore in 2014. He praised milk farmers for procuring and pooling quality milk from hundreds of villages in 7 districts namely Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Hapur, Shamli and Bijnor. He said that since technology is at the core of the new entity, it will ensure better returns for the farmers along-with good quality milk for consumers. This organisation was incorporated on October 26th, 2021, with the aim of procuring quality milk from its members/shareholders only. It is an initiative basis the provisions contained in the Companies Act, 2013 enabling the business enterprise to run on the Mutual Assistance Principles similar to the Co-operative Principles adopted by the International Cooperative Alliance. Rajendra Agrawal, Member of Lok Sabha, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Member of Rajya Sabha, Bhola Singh, Member of Lok Sabha, Kanta Kardam, Member of Rajya Sabha and Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary, Member of Lok Sabha participated in the event.

Harit Pradesh Milk Producer Company is the 19th such entity across nine states. These producer companies are collectively owned by about 7.5 lakh dairy farmers, procuring over 40 lakh litres of milk per day. HPMPC has already spread over 1400 villages across seven districts namely Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Hapur, Shamli and Bijnor, scaling up milk procurement as of now to 150,000 litres per day, indicating the vast size and shape of the business, weaved into co-operative approach. NDDB wholly owned subsidiary NDDB Dairy Services (NDS) provided technical assistance and facilitated setting up of the new entity. Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB, said it is making efforts to boost farmers income. NDDB and its subsidiaries NDDB Dairy Services and Mother Dairy are helping to give a positive shape to the efforts of the government. As per the statement, 19 farmers-owned such organisations have been formed across the country in states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. These organizations collectively procure about 40 lakh litres of milk per day and so far, these organizations collectively have a turnover of Rs 5,600 crore. It has benefited more than 7 lakh families, and 70% are women farmers in these entities. Mother Dairy will provide the forward linkage to HPMPC in terms of processing and selling milk to consumers, making the facility available to the farmers throughout the year. NDDB Dairy Services (NDS) Managing Director Saugata Mitra highlighted that the initiative of milk producer companies also focuses on empowerment of rural women. NDDB Dairy Services came into existence in 2009 for helping milk farmers create their own entities for enhancing milk production and productivity.

