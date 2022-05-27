Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 27

Headlines Sunak engages in 'serious redistribution' to help UK's poorest https://on.ft.com/3t2nZTI North Sea operators warn of reduced investment and output https://on.ft.com/3sZans2 EY plans global audit spin-off in drastic Big Four shake-uphttps://on.ft.com/3z2Bx5t Overview UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has engaged in some "serious redistribution from rich to poor" in his latest package of measures to address the cost of living crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 06:08 IST
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has engaged in some "serious redistribution from rich to poor" in his latest package of measures to address the cost of living crisis. Oil and gas operators in UK reacted with dismay on Thursday after the government surprised them with a multi-year raid on their profits with warning that they would review their commitment to the North Sea.

Accounting firm EY is working on a split of its audit and advisory operations worldwide according to three people with knowledge of the plans. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

