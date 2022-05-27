PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Sunak engages in 'serious redistribution' to help UK's poorest https://on.ft.com/3t2nZTI North Sea operators warn of reduced investment and output https://on.ft.com/3sZans2

EY plans global audit spin-off in drastic Big Four shake-uphttps://on.ft.com/3z2Bx5t Overview

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has engaged in some "serious redistribution from rich to poor" in his latest package of measures to address the cost of living crisis. Oil and gas operators in UK reacted with dismay on Thursday after the government surprised them with a multi-year raid on their profits with warning that they would review their commitment to the North Sea.

Accounting firm EY is working on a split of its audit and advisory operations worldwide according to three people with knowledge of the plans. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)