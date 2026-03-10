Global Efforts to Stabilize Oil Market Gain Momentum

In a bid to stabilize the global oil market, countries worldwide, including the United States, are prepared to take coordinated action, according to French Finance Minister Roland Lescure's recent statement to reporters.

Minister Lescure highlighted that nations are urging the International Energy Agency (IEA) to prepare potential scenarios for a strategic release of oil stockpiles.

This initiative aims to address market volatility and maintain stability amid fluctuating global oil prices.

