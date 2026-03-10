Left Menu

Global Efforts to Stabilize Oil Market Gain Momentum

Nations, including the U.S., are exploring measures to stabilize the oil market. French Finance Minister Roland Lescure revealed discussions for potential strategic oil stockpile releases, requesting the International Energy Agency to develop scenarios to mitigate volatility.

Updated: 10-03-2026 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to stabilize the global oil market, countries worldwide, including the United States, are prepared to take coordinated action, according to French Finance Minister Roland Lescure's recent statement to reporters.

Minister Lescure highlighted that nations are urging the International Energy Agency (IEA) to prepare potential scenarios for a strategic release of oil stockpiles.

This initiative aims to address market volatility and maintain stability amid fluctuating global oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

