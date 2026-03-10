Wall Street Wavers Amid Middle East Tensions
Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Tuesday as concerns rose about escalating tensions in the Middle East. Energy prices fluctuated as U.S. officials suggested intensified strikes against Iran, affecting market dynamics. While crude prices saw a decline following Trump's optimistic conflict timeline, travel and energy stocks were negatively impacted.
Wall Street's primary stock indexes experienced a downturn on Tuesday, influenced by investor caution following U.S. officials' comments about escalating tensions in the Middle East. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine indicated that strikes against Iran were increasing, despite President Donald Trump's earlier promise of a quicker conflict resolution.
Crude and natural gas prices saw a dip as Trump's comments provided some relief from the concerning $120-per-barrel level, though Iran pledged to continue its regional oil blockade. Energy production in the Middle East remains below capacity, and elevated shipping costs are expected to persist for the foreseeable future.
Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth, noted that market optimism was dampened by the defense secretary's remarks. Travel stocks, heavily hit by the ongoing conflict, declined further. Indexes also showed losses in energy and financial sectors, although technology stocks provided some stability, leading to a 1.3% gain on the S&P 500 this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)